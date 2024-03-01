Man arrested for theft of Jean Beliveau picture that's still missing

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a photo signed by hockey legend Jean Béliveau from the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

The robbery took place overnight on Feb. 11 to 12 during the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) confirmed that a 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at his home in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district following a search warrant by officers wth the property crime squad.

Sergeant David Poitras says the search did not turn up the item but there are no indications to suggest that the photo has been sold, making it possible that it was destroyed or concealed.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, possibly on one count of theft.

Police add that several tips from the public were essential to its investigation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2024.