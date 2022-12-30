Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing through park and into house in Pierrefonds

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after driving through two fences in a park and ending up crashing against a house in Montreal's West Island.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a call at 3:40 a.m. about a car colliding with a residence near Parkinson Park on Pierrefonds Blvd. near Sources Blvd. in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough.

"The vehicle went through two fences and ended up in a house," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving on the scene, but he did not sustain any major injuries.

There was minor damage to the house, and no one else was injured.