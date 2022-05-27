Man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Montreal woods

Advisory – This article contains details some may find distressing

Montreal police have arrested a man wanted since May for allegedly assaulting a woman in a wooded area of Notre-Dame St. E.

David Catudel, 36, was arrested on last Friday from his home in Saint-Constant, Que.

Catudel is facing charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and assault by choking, suffocating and strangling. He remains in detention awaiting trial.

Police believe he may be responsible for assaulting a 33-year-old woman earlier this month.

According to investigators, the woman was walking alone at night on Notre-Dame St. E in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

As she was walking near a wooded area, a man grabbed her by her backpack and dragged her into the brush.

During the attack, the woman was able to free herself and caught a public bus. She phoned police for help, and was brought to hospital.

The arrest was carried out in collaboration with local police.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault can report their experience anonymously to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or through this online form.