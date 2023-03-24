Man arrested for alleged sexual assault could have other victims: Quebec City police

Quebec City police (SPVQ) believe a man recently arrested for sexual assault may have had other victims.

Yannis-Kemi Ahouansou, 27, was arrested on March 11 after a break-in in the Sainte-Foy area. The investigation led police to arrest him for alleged sexual assault as well.

Ahouansou appeared in court that same day.

Following this appearance, the SPVQ investigation continued. Police say there's reason to believe Ahouansou may have broken into other Sainte-Foy residences with unlocked doors and sexually assaulted young women.

The suspect drives a blue 2013 Ford Fusion.

Yannis-Kemi Ahouansou is scheduled to appear in court again this Friday.

Anyone with information on Ahouansou's alleged acts is asked to contact the SPVQ.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2023.