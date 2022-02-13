Police chased a 26-year-old man on the streets of Mont-Laurier, in the Laurentians, Sunday morning after he refused to stop for a traffic violation.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers first attempted to intercept the driver around 9:00 a.m. on Adolphe-Chapleau Rd. Instead of stopping, the man continued on his way.

“Once on du Pont St., the fleeing driver lost control of his truck and went off the road," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

Afterwards the man was arrested and taken to the police station. He failed a breathalyzer test with a level twice the legal limit, said the SQ, an no injuries were reported.

He collided with the police vehicle before continuing on to Route 309, near Ferme-Neuve, where a second collision with the police vehicle occurred.

The driver remained in custody and was scheduled to appear by videoconference Sunday, possibly on charges of dangerous driving, fleeing, assault with a weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol. His car was also seized.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 13, 2022.