Man arrested after woman seen tied to tree in Sherbrooke

A 52-year-old man is in custody after a woman was seen bruised and tied to a tree in a wooded area in Sherbrooke, Que., on Saturday.

Sherbrooke police say several witnesses reported seeing the woman, accompanied by a man, around 1 p.m. Saturday on Achille-Barriere Street.

The pair left before police arrived but were later found at a home in Magog, located about 120 kilometres east of Montreal.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with numerous injuries. Her life is not in danger, said police in a news release on Sunday.

The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested for assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement in the context of domestic violence.

He was detained in custody.