Man arrested after woman seen tied to tree in Sherbrooke

Police tape blocks off a wooded area in Sherbrooke, Que. where a woman was seen tied to a tree on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Source: Sherbrooke Police Service) Police tape blocks off a wooded area in Sherbrooke, Que. where a woman was seen tied to a tree on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Source: Sherbrooke Police Service)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon