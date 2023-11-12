Man arrested after woman's body found in the Eastern Townships

MONTREAL
    A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in the Eastern Townships.

    Police were called around 9 p.m. to a home on Principale Street in Saint-Anne-de-la-Rochelle, a community about 100 kilometres east of Montreal.

    The woman, who was in her 60s, was discovered lifeless on the scene. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The man, in his 30s, was arrested on-site. Provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Ann Bilodeau said he will likely face a murder charge.

    Police would not confirm the relationship between the victim and the accused.

    The SQ returned to the scene on Sunday to gather more evidence surrounding the event.  

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

