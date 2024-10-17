Man arrested after string of assaults in downtown Montreal

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a string of assaults on Sainte-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the assaults started at 4 p.m. Wednesday when two people were attacked near Union Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street.

Following those attacks, witnesses say two women, aged 25 and 70, were assaulted near Bleury and Sainte-Catherine streets.

Both suffered minor injuries to the upper body, with the older woman transported to hospital for preventative reasons.

The suspect was later arrested on the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.