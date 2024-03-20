MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested after stabbing near Atwater metro in Montreal

    A man, 27, has been arrested after another man, 25, was stabbed on March 19, 2024, near Atwater metro station in Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) A man, 27, has been arrested after another man, 25, was stabbed on March 19, 2024, near Atwater metro station in Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Share

    A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to an armed assault on Tuesday night near the corner of Atwater and De Maisonneuve.

    Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body around 7 p.m. near Atwater Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard.

    The victim is said to be in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

    Montreal Police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Veronique Dubuc says the assault was drug-related.

    The two men knew each other, she added. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News