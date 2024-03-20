Man arrested after stabbing near Atwater metro in Montreal

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to an armed assault on Tuesday night near the corner of Atwater and De Maisonneuve.

Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body around 7 p.m. near Atwater Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The victim is said to be in stable condition as of Wednesday evening.

Montreal Police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Veronique Dubuc says the assault was drug-related.

The two men knew each other, she added.