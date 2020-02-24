MONTREAL -- A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a fire forced four families out of their homes in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The blaze started at 1:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on Lyall Street, near Ontario Street.

"The firefighters controlled the fire and the residents were evacuated," said Véronique Comtois, Montreal police spokesperson. "Firefighters saw several suspicious fire sources."

There were no reported injuries. The case has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

The suspect is expected to meet with police later in the day Monday.