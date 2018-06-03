Man arrested after kidnapping in Saint-Eustache, charges pending
Benjamin Dallaire, 26, was arrested Saturday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Isabelle Cyr. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 3, 2018 1:17PM EDT
After an urgent appeal by the Surete du Quebec to locate 24-year-old Isabelle Cyr, police have confirmed that she was located safe and sound thanks to information from the public.
The suspect, 26-year-old Benjamin Dallaire from Saint-Hubert, was arrested and remains in police custody.
The SQ said Dallaire showed up at a residence on De Bellefeuille St. in Saint-Eustache just before 9 a.m., removed Cyr from the residence, and forced her into his car - a 2013 Mitsubishi.
A press release was issued, and Cyr was located within 30 minutes in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in Lanaudiere.
Police say they will be continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances - or motive - behind the attempted kidnapping.