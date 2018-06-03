

After an urgent appeal by the Surete du Quebec to locate 24-year-old Isabelle Cyr, police have confirmed that she was located safe and sound thanks to information from the public.

The suspect, 26-year-old Benjamin Dallaire from Saint-Hubert, was arrested and remains in police custody.

The SQ said Dallaire showed up at a residence on De Bellefeuille St. in Saint-Eustache just before 9 a.m., removed Cyr from the residence, and forced her into his car - a 2013 Mitsubishi.

A press release was issued, and Cyr was located within 30 minutes in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in Lanaudiere.

Police say they will be continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances - or motive - behind the attempted kidnapping.