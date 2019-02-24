Featured Video
Man arrested after driving without license and into police officer in Assomption
The driver and two suspects were arrested early Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 8:12AM EST
A man driving without a license was arrested in Assomption on Saturday night, but not before he tried driving his car into the police officer at the scene.
The officer was dragged by the car for a short distance but didn’t sustain serious injuries.
The driver and two others were then arrested at a house on Perron St.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec super nurses now able to diagnose diabetes, asthma, and other conditions
- Stabbing near downtown leaves one man injured
- Man arrested after driving without license and into police officer in Assomption
- Michel Cadotte guilty of manslaughter for 2017 death of wife
- Habs blow three goal lead in 6-3 loss to Leafs