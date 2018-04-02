

CTV Montreal





Montreal police questioned a man in his forties Friday after a body was discovered in his home.

The building's janitor was doing emergency repair work when he discovered the badly decomposing body of what is believed to be the man's mother inside the building on Barclay Ave., near Decelles Ave. in Cote des Neiges.

Crime scene investigators spent the evening at the scene, and officers said an autopsy would be needed to identify the woman, determine a cause of death, and figure out when she died.

The 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday and questioned at length.