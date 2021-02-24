Advertisement
Man arrested after attempting to burn down a hockey arena and leading police on a car chase
MONTREAL -- A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire at a hockey arena and then leading police on a car chase in St-Lin-Laurentides, about an hour north of Montreal.
Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis said police responded to the Saint-Lin-Laurentides Arena at around 11:45 p.m. on Saint-Isidore St. after a fire alarm went off, and paged the fire department.
Firefighters soon had the fire under control.
Denis said officers spotted a van leaving the area at a rapid pace and pursued the vehicle.
The van refused to stop, and led police on a car chase that ended on Notre-Dame St.
Denis added that the overnight curfew meant there was no other traffic on the roads, and the 32-year-old man was arrested for fleeing from police and is suspected of starting the fire.
He was transported to a detention centre where he will be met by investigators.
An SQ arson technician is on the scene at the arena to find out more information about the fire.