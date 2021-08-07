MONTREAL -- A man in his 30s was arrested after crashing his vehicle then blowing three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said Saturday that 911 calls shortly after 6 p.m. Friday evening reported a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 30 eastbound in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

The car then crashed into a low wall and came to a stop in the middle of the Highway 20 East interchange.

"A road user then noticed that the driver, alone on board, was sleeping at the wheel," wrote SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau in a news release.

An SQ officer out of the Candiac office woke up the 31-year-old man from Mont St-Hilaire police say was clearly impaired by alcohol.

"He (the officer) immediately proceeded to arrest him and once brought to the station, the individual obtained breathalyzer readings of more than triple the legal limit," said Bilodeau.

Police seized the man's vehicle for 90 days, as he had a prior record, and his driver's license has been suspended for 90 days.