Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.

A 29-year-old woman was discovered dead Friday evening in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

Police say her body showed signs of violence.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.

Officers with the Granby police service were called to an apartment on Elgin Street around 8 p.m., where they discovered the victim. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over to provincial police (SQ).

The suspect was arrested around 10:30 p.m. about 180 km away in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The SQ would not confirm a link between the victim and suspect or whether a weapon was used.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

With files from The Canadian Press.