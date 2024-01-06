Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.
A 29-year-old woman was discovered dead Friday evening in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Police say her body showed signs of violence.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.
Officers with the Granby police service were called to an apartment on Elgin Street around 8 p.m., where they discovered the victim. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over to provincial police (SQ).
The suspect was arrested around 10:30 p.m. about 180 km away in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
The SQ would not confirm a link between the victim and suspect or whether a weapon was used.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed.
With files from The Canadian Press.
