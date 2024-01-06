MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.

    The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Granby, Que. on Jan. 6, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Lurie) The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Granby, Que. on Jan. 6, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Lurie)

    A 29-year-old woman was discovered dead Friday evening in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

    Police say her body showed signs of violence.

    A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death.

    Officers with the Granby police service were called to an apartment on Elgin Street around 8 p.m., where they discovered the victim. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over to provincial police (SQ).

    The suspect was arrested around 10:30 p.m. about 180 km away in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

    The SQ would not confirm a link between the victim and suspect or whether a weapon was used.

    The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News