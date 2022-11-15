Man arrested, $100,000 worth of whisky seized in alleged illegal import and sale operation

Police on Montreal's South Shore have seized around $100,000 worth of whisky, which they claim was being held in violation of the Liquor Control Act.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say an investigation began in January about the importation, storage, and sale of whisky in the municipality.

"Following several steps, they succeeded in demonstrating the operation of an offender under the Liquor Control Act (LIMBA) and obtained three warrants to search a residence located in Beloeil as well as two vehicles used for the illegal transportation of alcoholic beverages," a SPAL statement read.

Grâce à une information reçue du public, les policiers du @PoliceSPAL ont débuté une enquête en janvier concernant l’importation et la vente de whisky. 350 bouteilles de whisky saisies. Infos.? 450-646-8500 Détails : https://t.co/cEy4AsDV5G — Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 14, 2022

Officers executed their search on Nov. 10 and seized 350 bottles of whisky they estimate were worth between $80,000 and $100,000.

The SPAL says A 24-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Longueuil at a later date. He may face illegal storage, sale and transport of alcohol charges.