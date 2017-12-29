

CTV Montreal





Quebec's police watchdog has launched an inquiry into the police shooting death of a 36-year-old man touting a bow and arrow in Danford Lake, a community of less than 200 people in the Outaouais region.

BEI investigators report that at around 9:42 p.m., a man contacted police to notify them that his son was unwell, and had recently left the house armed with a bow and arrow, as well as an iron rod.

Shortly after, a second call was placed to 911, this time from a man uttering threats -- telling officers that if they did not show up in 20 minutes, he would kill his father and commit suicide by police bullet.

Police arrived in Danford lake just before 11 p.m. En route, they spotted the individual in question carrying his weapons.

Upon spotting the police, the man shot an arrow in their direction. In response, police fired their service weapons at the suspect.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Seven independent investigators will be looking into the incident, and will call upon the support of Montreal police.

Witnesses to the event are urged to contact the BEI through their website.

This year, the BEI has taken charge of 48 cases -- a record amount. In 2016, 37 police shootings were investigated by the organization.