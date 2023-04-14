Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages

A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers.

If approved, the suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Daniel Rolland, who lost power for two days last week, filed a request at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday.

"[It was a] bad experience for the district and for the millions of people in Montreal, it's incredible," Rolland told CTV News.

Rolland believes Hydro-Quebec neglected the maintenance of its network to prevent outages caused by the ice storm. He says it's now time to hold the utility accountable.

"Remember, after the famous ice storm, Hydro Quebec had sworn that it will never see anything like this again, and see the result," said Rolland, referring to the 1998 ice storm that left some Quebecers in the dark for weeks.

"Last year, after many small and large breakdowns, do you know what a customer service representative told me? 'Oh, it may be caused by a squirrel running over a cable.' Incredible. It's nonsense."

Quebecers who were left in the dark will have to wait and see if they can join the class-action, as a judge must first look into the request and decide whether or not to give it the go-ahead.

There were three deaths in Canada related to the April 5 storm, two of them in Quebec. Heavy amounts of frozen rain toppled trees, damaged power lines and even crushed cars.

Some Montreal-area neighbourhoods were without electricity for a week, and shelters were opened in various municipalities.

Hydro-Quebec declined to comment on the potential class-action Thursday.

"Regarding the class action filed related to the ice storm, we will not comment at this point. It is a legal procedure," spokesperson Francis Labbé wrote in an email.