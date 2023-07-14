Man appears in Quebec court to be charged with making death threats against Lana Del Ray

A New Brunswick man has been arrested and taken to Quebec to face a charge of uttering death threats against American singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray.

Noovo Info reported Denys Mallet, 40, appeared in court Friday, one day before the singer is set to perform at Plains of Abraham for the Festival d’été de Québec.

Quebec City police told CTV News they received a complaint on June 29 and opened an investigation.

According to the indictment, the accused "knowingly made threats to cause death or bodily harm to L.D.R." in Quebec City and elsewhere in Canada between Jan. 1, 2022 and July 6, 2023.

The Crown objected to his release on Friday and he was remanded into custody.

The case returns to court on July 17 for a bail hearing.

With files from Noovo Info