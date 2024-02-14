Man and woman in Laval arrested on drugs and weapons trafficking counts

The Quebec provincial police's integrated weapons squad (EILTA) arrested a man and a woman from Laval after a nearly three-year investigation into weapons and drugs trafficking.

Surete du Quebec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM), RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested Laval residents Maxime Gagene-Charet, 29, and Jenny Lachance-Valiquette, 26, with cooperation from Laval police (SPL), a news release reads.

The investigation began in May 2021, and police say the two could face drug, ammunition and firearm trafficking charges, among others.

They are expected to appear in the Laval courthouse on Wednesday.

The arrests were part of the SQ's CENTAURE strategy aimed at organized crime and gun violence.

Anyone with information on either is invited to contact 1-833-888-2763.