MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man and woman in Laval arrested on drugs and weapons trafficking counts

    Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
    Share

    The Quebec provincial police's integrated weapons squad (EILTA) arrested a man and a woman from Laval after a nearly three-year investigation into weapons and drugs trafficking.

    Surete du Quebec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM), RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested Laval residents Maxime Gagene-Charet, 29, and Jenny Lachance-Valiquette, 26, with cooperation from Laval police (SPL), a news release reads.

    The investigation began in May 2021, and police say the two could face drug, ammunition and firearm trafficking charges, among others.

    They are expected to appear in the Laval courthouse on Wednesday.

    The arrests were part of the SQ's CENTAURE strategy aimed at organized crime and gun violence.

    Anyone with information on either is invited to contact 1-833-888-2763.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News