Man and woman found dead at two locations in Sainte-Julienne, Que.: police
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in their 40s in Saint-Julienne, in the Lanaudière region.
The case began Friday around 8 p.m. after a resident told police he hadn't heard from a man living on Bord-de-l'Eau Road.
When SQ officers arrived at the home, they discovered a 46-year-old man with serious injuries of an unspecified nature. He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.
The investigation led police to an uninhabited residence in Saint-Julienne on Saturday. There, they found the body of a 48-year-old woman.
The SQ said the man and woman knew each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.
Police would not say whether the woman's body had marks of violence.
The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2023.
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
French minister under fire for Playboy magazine cover
French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
LIVE | Toronto mayoral hopefuls take first official step towards top job
Toronto’s mayoral race is officially launching with nominations opening for prospective candidates on Monday.
10-year-old twin boy identified as victim of chain-reaction crash in Niagara Region
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
Busy intersection in downtown Toronto reopens after shooting investigation
Toronto police are reporting a shooting in downtown Toronto, closing a busy intersection ahead of the Monday morning commute.
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Last-ditch push for council not to accept police board appointment
Susan Toth continues her push for city council not to accept Ryan Gauss as a member of the London Police Services Board.
-
Road closures are in effect and power lines have been affected after a crash in Sarnia. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and a vehicle can be seen on its roof with a nearby pole snapped.
-
Serial sexual assault investigation underway in West Grey
West Grey OPP are notifying the public of a “serial sexual assault “investigation and are worried there may be more victims. On Jan. 31, police say they responded to a call for sexual assault and allege a 48-year-old man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
Ovintiv signs deal to buy Midland Basin assets for US$4.275B, selling Bakken assets
Ovintiv has signed a deal to buy a portfolio of assets in the Midland Basin in Texas in an agreement valued at US$4.275 billion in cash and shares.
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
Uber Eats driver stopped going 160km/h in Kitchener while making delivery
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an Uber Eats delivery driver was stopped going 160km/h on Highway 7/8 and Fischer-Hallman Road.
Woodstock ONroute, eastbound ramps reopen after police presence
The entrance to the Woodstock OnRoute has reopened, according to OPP.
Nexus enrolment centre opening at YVR as program ramps back up
Frequent travellers between Canada and the U.S. will be able to apply for or renew their Nexus memberships at Vancouver International Airport starting Monday.
SFU students making prototype for cheaper, cleaner Stanley Park train powered by electricity
A team of engineering students from Simon Fraser University has created a prototype that could turn the trains at Stanley Park into zero carbon emitters.
From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption
Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.
Edmonton DATS operators unanimously vote to strike without progress on pay equity
The bus drivers helping Edmontonians with physical or cognitive disabilities get around the city voted unanimously on Sunday in favour of striking should ongoing negotiations falter.
Edmonton MP private member's bill seeks to improve resources and care for Canadians with ADHD
An Edmonton MP tabled a bill in the House of Commons aimed at helping Canadians living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and increasing its early detection in children.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to the week, then a big warm-up
Average daytime highs for the first week of April are around 8 C. So, we'll stay slightly cooler than average for a few more days in Edmonton.
Alleged impaired driver refused service at Leamington beer store
A 35-year-old Leamington man was refused service at a beer store and then police say he charged with impaired driving after he drove away.
Incubus announced to perform at Caesars Windsor
Alternative rock band Incubus is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.
Rally for striking Windsor Salt workers on Monday
A rally to support striking Windsor Salt members will take place Monday afternoon. All 250 Unifor workers have been off the job since Feb. 17 and the union says they’re facing issues including job security and outsourcing.
Travel not recommended on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw
Travel is not recommended along Highway 1 in the Moose Jaw area Monday morning as snowfall continues to impact much of southern Saskatchewan.
Seasonal campsite bookings are now open across Sask.
Seasonal campsite reservations can now be made for provincial parks across Saskatchewan.
'I liked our desperation': Regina Pats go up 2-0 on Saskatoon Blades in playoff series
The Regina Pats defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-5 in overtime to take game 2 and a 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series.
Several collisions slow commuters as heavy snow hits Ottawa
It’s a slow commute in Ottawa this morning as heavy snow creates slippery driving conditions on roads across the city.
Many Ottawa LRT maintenance workers missing training, report finds
A report prepared by the city of Ottawa's independent regulatory officer overseeing the light rail system shows many Alstom employees involved in inspections have not taken some of their mandatory training courses.
Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle in Petawawa, Ont.
Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors
Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.
Saskatoon's Slush Cup turns out sunny and soggy
Sunshine and mild temperatures were in the forecast on Saturday, perfect weather for the annual Slush Cup.