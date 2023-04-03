Man and woman found dead at two locations in Sainte-Julienne, Que.: police

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in their 40s in Saint-Julienne, in the Lanaudière region.

The case began Friday around 8 p.m. after a resident told police he hadn't heard from a man living on Bord-de-l'Eau Road.

When SQ officers arrived at the home, they discovered a 46-year-old man with serious injuries of an unspecified nature. He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

The investigation led police to an uninhabited residence in Saint-Julienne on Saturday. There, they found the body of a 48-year-old woman.

The SQ said the man and woman knew each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Police would not say whether the woman's body had marks of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2023.