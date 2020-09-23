MONTREAL -- A man who was initially arrested for aggravated assault on April 9 has now been charged with unpremeditated murder in the death of a 64-year-old man, according to Montreal police.

Dean Meister was already in jail at the time of his arrest for the murder on Sept. 15. The 48-year-old man was formally charged with second-degree murder during a court appearance on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered “unconscious and showing signs of violence” in a Montreal home by police who had received a report from his relatives who were worried about his well-being.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries several days later.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. The SPVM did not disclose the links between the accused and the victim, nor the nature of the latter's injuries.