

The Canadian Press





A young man with schizophrenia admitted Wednesday that he sexually assaulted a university student on April 14 when he was intoxicated.

Aimen Rechrech, 24, pleaded guilty in the Montreal courthouse to charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The victim, a 23-year-old student in mathematics, was alone April 14 at UQAM, in downtown Montreal, to practice an oral presentation.

The young man, who had entered the pavilion without being questioned, had not taken his medication to control his schizophrenia and had consumed crack, a derivative of cocaine whose effects are more violent, fast and brief.

He had first spoken to the young woman before leaving, but she had seen him walk past the glass door a few times to finally find that he had come back and stood in front of the door, watching him through the window.

Wanting to know why she was there, she opened the door to meet face to face with Rechrech masturbating.