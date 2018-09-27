

A man accused of uttering a vulgar statement at a CTV Atlantic reporter during a live broadcast in Halifax last year will perform community service as part of restorative justice.

CTV Atlantic was on location at a downtown pub on Dec. 29, 2017 to report about the World Junior Hockey Championship at the time of the incident.

Heather Butts was reporting live from the pub when a man walked into the shot and allegedly made a crude gesture and uttered a statement many people found offensive.

Nash John Gracie, 25, was charged with one count each of public mischief and causing a disturbance in connection with the incident.

The Crown and Gracie’s lawyer agreed to send the case to restorative justice.

In addition to community service, the agreement also required Gracie to issue a statement to Butts.

“Dear Heather, I sincerely apologize and take full responsibility for my actions last December at the Pint Public House,” said Gracie in the statement. “I realize and fully understand the profound effect this inappropriate behaviour has had on you. For this I am truly sorry.”

Butts issued her own response, saying she’s satisfied Gracie has taken responsibility for his actions, and “contributed to resolving this case productively.”

“Restorative justice has provided an opportunity for the accused to be held accountable and give back to the community,” said Butts.

“This incident is an unfortunate example of harassment many female reporters have experienced for years. This resolution sends a message that these incidents will not be tolerated.”

A spokesperson for Bell Media – the parent company of CTV - says the resolution is a positive one.

“We are pleased the person responsible for the incident involving Heather is being held accountable,” said Matthew Garrow. “It’s important that journalists are able to do their jobs free of harassment. We appreciate the work of Halifax Regional Police and restorative justice on this case.”