Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old girl in court for bail hearing

A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end is set to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Tanvir Singh, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The victim's family, who cannot be identified in order to protect her privacy under youth protection laws, says they do not want to ever see the suspect back on the streets.

"She's doing better, of course, it'll take some time, she's still in a state of shock," her aunt said at the courthouse. "She was a victim, she didn't deserve this."

The 10-year-old girl was sent to hospital Monday with serious injuries to her head and upper body after she was attacked as she walked home from school in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

"The young girl was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a 21-year-old man approach them and for reasons still to be determined, started to punch the young girl and drag her a couple of metres until people that noticed the altercation got involved," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM).

An online fundraiser has so far raised more than $11,000 to support the girl's family.