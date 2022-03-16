Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old girl in court for bail hearing

Palais de Justice, Montreal Courthouse. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Palais de Justice, Montreal Courthouse. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon