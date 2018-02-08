

CTV Montreal





A man on trial for making threats against Concordia and McGill universities has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

A judge ordered Hisham Saadi to undergo the month-long process at the Philippe Pinel Institute, and there is a possibility it could be extended for a second month.

Saadi was in the third day of his trial for mischief, uttering threats, and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Psychiatrists will now attempt to determine if Saadi was mentally stable when the threats were allegedly made. According to his defence lawyer, Saadi had taken a triple dose of medication before his arrest and doesn't recall much of his interrogation by police.

Saadi already underwent a mental health evaluation soon after his arrest.

His next court date is March 12.