Man accused of making bomb threats sent for mental health evaluation
Hisham Saadi is on trial for allegedly making a bomb threat against a university (Feb. 5, 2018)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 4:37PM EST
A man on trial for making threats against Concordia and McGill universities has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation.
A judge ordered Hisham Saadi to undergo the month-long process at the Philippe Pinel Institute, and there is a possibility it could be extended for a second month.
Saadi was in the third day of his trial for mischief, uttering threats, and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.
Psychiatrists will now attempt to determine if Saadi was mentally stable when the threats were allegedly made. According to his defence lawyer, Saadi had taken a triple dose of medication before his arrest and doesn't recall much of his interrogation by police.
Saadi already underwent a mental health evaluation soon after his arrest.
His next court date is March 12.