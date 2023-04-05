Man accused of killing people with truck in Quebec court today on murder charges
A Quebec man accused of driving his truck into groups of pedestrians last month is due back in court today.
Steeve Gagnon is expected to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
Gagnon has been in custody since the March 13 crash, when several groups of pedestrians were struck on a main street in Amqui, Que., in what police have described as an intentional act.
The appearance is set to take place at the courthouse in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
Gagnon, 38, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, but the prosecutor had indicated more charges were expected, and a third victim has died since the accused's initial court appearance.
The three people killed were Gerald Charest, 65; Jean Lafreniere, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested: report
British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, 24 Sussex Drive is closed because of a rodent problem, and a defamation case against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is resolved out of court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Toronto
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Double shooting overnight in North York seriously injures two men
Two men were rushed to hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in North York.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Atlantic
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning moved through southern Ontario overnight with more expected throughout the day on Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take 3-0 series lead
For the second straight game, the London Knights' first round playoff series needed overtime. And for the second straight game, the Knights were able to find the winner.
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
-
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Chicago Blackhawks end eight-game losing skid by burning Calgary Flames 4-3
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the desperate Calgary Flames.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
Windsor
-
Showers today with humidex of 27 C
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday. Despite that, the temperature could reach near record breaking levels with a high of 22 C forecast for the day. A record of 23.9 C was set back in 2010, according to Environment Canada.
-
Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park
A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”
-
Windsor mother fears daughter with learning disability is falling behind in school
A Windsor mother is calling on the school board to address her daughter’s learning disability.
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School
Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with 'bladed weapon'
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday.
-
School bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Wednesday, April 5.
-
Nordik Spa warns customers of data breach involving gift cards
In an email to customers, Nordik Spa says "an event" occurred with its gift certificate system that may have resulted in the access of personal information, including credit card information, by a non-authorized party.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.