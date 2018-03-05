

CTV Montreal





In a rollercoaster hearing at the Montreal courthouse, a man accused of murdering his mother and grandmother attempted to change a previously entered not-guilty plea before quickly reversing course on Monday morning.

Christian Pepin pled guilty last week to murdering his 55-year-old mother and 75-year-old grandmother in December. The 35-year-old Pepin has a lengthy history of violent crimes.

On Monday, as the prosecution prepared to request a life sentence, Pepin’s attorney announced his client’s desire to withdraw the guilty plea and go to trial.

In a statement to the court, Pepin complained of how he’d been portrayed in the media and claimed to have been a victim of abuse at his mother’s hands.

Later in the day, Pepin recanted and is expected to formally reverse the plea on Monday afternoon.

“I think when you’re dealing with double murder in the first degree a lot of elements come to the fore, there’s a lot of emotion, there’s a lot of pain involved,” said Pepin’s attorney Tom Pentefountas. “I think the judge really encapsulated that situation by saying it’s a gentleman who’s gone through a lot of pain but has inflicted a lot of pain as well.”

During last week’s plea hearing, Pepin let loose an angry outburst, saying he wasn’t sorry for what he did and threatened surviving members of his family.