Man, 81, charged with first-degree murder in death of spouse at Quebec seniors' home
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his elderly spouse in the seniors' home that they both lived in north of Montreal.
On Sept. 30, 79-year-old Thérèse Brassard-Lévesque was found unconscious in her room at the Résidence Ressource Lanaudière on Yves-Blais Street in Terrebonne. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband, Gilles Brassard, was also found unconscious in the same room as his wife and was sent to hospital, where he remained under police custody as a main suspect.
Terrebonne police confirmed Thursday that Brassard and the victim were a couple. He was charged Wednesday night after his condition improved at the Pierre-Legardeur hospital and is set to appear in court later in the day via videoconference.
Police were called to the seniors' residence around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. The facility cares for seniors who suffer from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars-obsessed man who was encouraged by a chatbot "girlfriend" to slay Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021.
77-year-old-man illegally obtained US$2K worth of erectile drugs and intended to sell them in retirement community: police
Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than US$1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
Toronto
-
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
Major grocery chain apologizes after shopper buys 'mislabelled' chicken past its best-before date at Toronto store
A major grocery chain is apologizing after a Toronto shopper purchased “mislabelled” chicken that was already past its best-before-date.
-
This TTC bus driver started singing at work. Then Drake noticed
Jon Pooley has always been a singer, but it’s his recent crooning on the TTC bus he drives that got the attention of one of the world’s biggest names in music.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.
London
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 10.
-
City council to decide fate of five proposed homeless hub locations on Thursday
A long awaited debate in London will be resolved on Thursday, with city council expected to decide on whether or not to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
Calgary
-
Update on new Calgary event centre expected
Calgarians may feel a sense of déjà-vu as the event centre committee prepares for another meeting on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta country music star calls on public to reject renewed application for coal project
The company that had its application for a coal exploration project in the eastern slopes of the Rockies cancelled by the Canadian government is trying to revive the idea.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Kitchener
-
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to announce legislation on public drug use
Provincial officials are set to announce more restrictions on the public use of illicit drugs in B.C., as possession remains decriminalized in the province.
-
B.C. major crime detectives investigate suspicious death near 100 Mile House
Major crime detectives are investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a man in the British Columbia Interior.
-
Victoria 'embraces adventure,' for top spot on Condé Nast list of world's best cities
An award-winning travel magazine says British Columbia's capital city tops its 2023 list of the world's best cities. Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, says Victoria captured top marks in its annual Readers' Choice Awards of top cities.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden death' in Chinatown under investigation
Police are investigating a death on 97 Street. Crime scene tape was strung up Thursday morning at the intersection of 97 Street and 107 Avenue, where investigators had covered a body with a blanket
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
Owners of derelict properties in Edmonton to be charged a higher tax rate: city
Edmonton city council has approved a new tax subclass for derelict residential properties.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash
Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 10.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with possession of child pornography allegedly used Snapchat to contact child
A 29-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after RCMP say he used Snapchat to contact a minor.
-
'They don’t seem to care': Sask. dialysis patient turned away from Manitoba hospital
A Saskatchewan woman who lives near the Manitoba border has been stuck in Saskatoon for nearly four months because the hospital closest to her home won’t provide her dialysis.
-
Housing prices in Regina continuing to see downward trend
The benchmark price of a home in Regina declined once again in September, the Saskatchewan Realtors Association said.
Ottawa
-
Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.
-
Ottawa sees fewest housing starts in more than 25 years, CMHC says
Ottawa saw the fewest housing starts in 25 years during the first half of 2023, as price increases and high mortgage rates reduced demand for freehold housing, according to a new report.
-
Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area
OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean, worth $5 million.
Saskatoon
-
'They don’t seem to care': Sask. dialysis patient turned away from Manitoba hospital
A Saskatchewan woman who lives near the Manitoba border has been stuck in Saskatoon for nearly four months because the hospital closest to her home won’t provide her dialysis.
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.