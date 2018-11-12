Featured Video
Man, 80, dead of injuries after Shaughnessy Village attack last month
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 3:41PM EST
An 80-year-old man who was attacked more than a month ago in Shaughnessy Village has become the 26th homicide victim of the year.
He was attacked on Hope Ave. about 5:30 pm on Oct. 10. and died Nov. 9 of his injuries, according to Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard.
He was found on the sidewalk with injuries to his upper body, though Picard could not say what type of injuries the man had.
A 41-year-old suspect who was charged with attempted murder on Oct. 15 could now face a murder charge.
