An 80-year-old man who was attacked more than a month ago in Shaughnessy Village has become the 26th homicide victim of the year.

He was attacked on Hope Ave. about 5:30 pm on Oct. 10. and died Nov. 9 of his injuries, according to Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard.

He was found on the sidewalk with injuries to his upper body, though Picard could not say what type of injuries the man had.

A 41-year-old suspect who was charged with attempted murder on Oct. 15 could now face a murder charge.