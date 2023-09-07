Man, 79, suffers minor injuries after STM bus crashes into shelter in NDG

An STM bus heading west along Sherbrooke Street in Montreal crashed into a bus shelter at the corner of Patricia Avenue in NDG Thursday afternoon.

A 79-year-old man who was in the bus shelter at the time suffered minor injuries, according to police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, who added that the man was not struck by the bus.

He was taken to hospital, as was the driver of the bus who was the only one aboard at the time of the incident, which occurred just before 3 p.m.

Drouin said it's possible the driver suffered from some kind of "medical malaise," at the time of the crash. He was not injured and was conscious when police arrived.