Man, 78, seriously injured after collision on Newman Blvd in LaSalle
photo: Dren Rama
A 78-year-old man was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision on Newman Blvd. in LaSalle.
The man was driving west along the boulevard and made a left-hand turn onto Leger St. when he was struck by a car heading east on Newman. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The other driver was treated at the scene.
Police have closed traffic at that intersection to investigate the incident.