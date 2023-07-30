Man, 77, reported missing has been found safe: police

Police cruiser file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police cruiser file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon