Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police

A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.

Police said they received a 911 call at 5:13 p.m. for a report of a SUV hitting a pedestrian at the Laval Élysée Plaza at 4600 Samson Boul., in the city's Chomedy district.

First responders performed CPR on the man at the scene of the collision. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, was pulling into a parking space when he struck the pedestrian, according to Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the Laval police service. She said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the fatal incident.

The driver was treated for shock but was not injured.

Investigators are expected to question the driver as their investigation continues.