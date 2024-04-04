MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West

    A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.

    The man was waiting for the train at 4:20 p.m. when he was struck at the Montreal West train station.

    A spokesperson for Urgences-Santé said the man is being treated for serious injuries to his upper and lower body, including leg and head injuries.

    Two train conductors are also being treated for shock.

