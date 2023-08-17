Man, 67, facing 13 illegal weapon importing charges in Montreal

A 57-year-old man appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face more than a dozen charges for allegedly trying to import illegal weapons for sale.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) inspectors searched Joel De Montigny's residence on July 27 and seized five stun guns, two firearm replicas, six throwing stars and a centrifugal opening knife, a news release says.

"During the search, the individual was arrested for smuggling, possession, acquisition, transfer of illegally imported goods under the Customs Act, as well as for possession of prohibited weapons, importation of prohibited weapons and devices, and contravention of prohibition orders under the Criminal Code," the CBSA said in the release.

A centrifugal opening knife is one that opens with a flick of the wrist.

De Montigny's 13 charges stem from him allegedly attempting to illegally import weapons by mail six times. The CBSA investigation began in June when a parcel containing a firearm replica was intercepted by border service agents in Vancouver.

"Prohibited weapons and devices endanger our communities and their interception is a priority for the Canada Border Services Agency. Violators are subject to prosecution," said CBSA Quebec regional director general Annie Beausejour.

The CBSA was assisted by Montreal police (SPVM) officers.