MONTREAL -- A man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets, police say.

It was widely reported Wednesday morning that the victim of the shooting is known to have been a mafia member. Police, however, haven't released any information about the victim except his age, 63.

Montreal police are calling it the city's 18th homicide this year.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in to say that shots had been fired in the area, and police headed to a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet St., just east of Viau.

They located the victim in the garage of the building, an SPVM spokesperson said. He was declared dead at the scene.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

It's a large condo building, said a spokesperson. A neighbour to the building said the garage is located underground.

Police did not confirm how many shots were fired, adding there are no identified suspects.

Investigators are still on scene. Passers-by reported a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from CTV's Luca Caruso-Moro and The Canadian Press.