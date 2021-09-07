MONTREAL -- A man died Tuesday night after a shooting in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets, police say.

They haven't released any information about the victim except his age, 63.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in to say that shots had been fired in the area, and police headed to a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet St., just east of Viau.

They located the victim in the garage of the building, an SPVM spokesperson said. He was declared dead at the scene.

It's a large condo building, said a spokesperson. A neighbour to the building said the garage is an underground one.

A police spokesperson, Veronique Comtois, said she can't confirm yet whether one or more shots were fired, or where they struck the man.

Investigators are still on scene. Passers-by reported a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press.