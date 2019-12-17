MONTREAL -- A man in St-Hyacinthe has been arrested six months after a 60-year-old woman was attacked by two dogs.

Mario Fortier, 61, was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec on Tuesday. He faces one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in connection with the attack, which took place in St-Césaire on June 26.



The woman was attacked outside a garage sale at a home on Highway 112 and sustained serious injuries.

Fortier is meeting with investigators and is expected to appear at the St-Hyacinthe courthouse on Wednesday.