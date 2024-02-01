MONTREAL
    • Man, 57, killed in Quebec aircraft crash

    Cessna 172 seen here in a photo taken from the WWFC website. Cessna 172 seen here in a photo taken from the WWFC website.
    Quebec provincial police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a Cessna 172 plane crashed in Western Quebec early Thursday.

    The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators will be deployed on Friday to the crash site between Denholm, Que., and Martindale, Que., about 45 kilometres north of Ottawa.

    Sgt. Camille Savoie says police received an automated 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about a person in distress.

    Police on snowmobile, and a search and rescue helicopter from Trenton, Ont., conducted a search and found the wreckage at about 10 a.m.

    Authorities say the victim was from Blue Sea, Que., about 50 kilometres north of the crash site.

    A coroner will investigate the death and a team of TSB investigators will attempt to shed light on the cause of the crash.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

