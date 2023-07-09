Man, 55, stabbed inside Saint-Michel apartment

A man was stabbed and seriously injured Saturday evening in Montreal's Saint-Michel borough.

Initially in critical condition, the 55-year-old man was out of danger by early Sunday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Officers were called to an apartment on Charland Avenue, near D'Iberville Street, around 10:40 p.m.

Police believe the man's stabbing resulted from a conflict that escalated inside the apartment. He was rushed to hospital with injuries to his upper body.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be interviewed by SPVM investigators on Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press.