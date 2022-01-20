A 54 year-old man was shot while entering the apartment building where he lives in Pierrefonds Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot in the lower body at about 4:30 pm in the entrance to his building on Duff Street.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said. The victim was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

Investigators say they don’t yet have a possible motive for why the man was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.