A 54-year-old man has died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec.

Provincial police say they received a call at 1:30 Saturday morning but do not have many details.

They said the man was visiting from New York.

Police are questioning one of the deceased's hunting companions, and said he's considered a suspect.

He could face charges of criminal negligence causing death, negligent use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm.

Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.

The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.