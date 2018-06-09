Man, 54, dies on hunting trip in northwestern Quebec: companion questioned
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 1:28PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:15PM EDT
A 54-year-old man has died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec.
Provincial police say they received a call at 1:30 Saturday morning but do not have many details.
They said the man was visiting from New York.
Police are questioning one of the deceased's hunting companions, and said he's considered a suspect.
He could face charges of criminal negligence causing death, negligent use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm.
Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.
The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
