Man, 54, dies on hunting trip in northwestern Quebec
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 1:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 3:48PM EDT
A 54-year-old man has died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec.
Provincial police say they received a call at 1:30 Saturday morning but do not have many details.
They said the man was visiting from New York.
Police are questioning one of the deceased's hunting companions.
Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.
The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
