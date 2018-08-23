

CTV Montreal





A man died in hospital after being found unconscious in the basement of an apartment ravaged by flames Thursday morning.

The flames originated from the basement of the residential building, located on Monpetit St. near the intersection of Roland-Therrien Boulevard.

Neighbours contacted 911.

Longueuil firefighters controlled the flames and prevented them from spreading to the upper floors.

The man, 52, was reportedly asleep in the basement when the fire broke out.

He was cardio-respiratory distress at the time he was discovered by firefighters. They performed CPR on the scene, but the man was eventually rushed to hospital. where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.