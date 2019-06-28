

CTV Montreal





A 50-year-old man in Laval is dead in a case that’s being looked at by the Bureau of Independent Investigators (BEI).

The man died during a Laval police intervention in a family dispute. According to the BEI report, the incident happened at 12:40 a.m. Friday when Laval police went to a residence where the dispute had taken place.

They wanted to arrest a man who police say refused to cooperate with them. They say the man was on his knees, handcuffed, when he stopped breathing.

The police reportedly used a cardiac defibrillator, but were unable to revive him. He died at the scene.