MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a 49-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Anjou borough.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Boulevard du Golf, near the intersection of Boulevard des sciences, not far from the Metropolitan golf club.

Police say they fear for the pedestrian’s life in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was not injured but was treated for shock.

A section of Boulevard du Golf is closed while investigators try to determine the circumstances of the collision.