    • Man, 49, in critical condition after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.

    A man was stabbed on Sept. 25, 2023 in the on-island Montreal suburb of Westmount. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A man was stabbed on Sept. 25, 2023 in the on-island Montreal suburb of Westmount. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.

    A call was made to 9-1-1 indicating that an individual had been injured, possibly by stabbing, at around 11:50 p.m. on Monday evening at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street West.

    "When they arrived on the scene, police officers assisted a 49-year-old man with injuries to the upper body, possibly caused by a sharp object," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

    He was taken to hospital, and authorities fear for his life.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators, assisted by a dog handler and a forensic identification technician, to analyze the scene and clarify the circumstances surrounding this event.

    No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2023. 

