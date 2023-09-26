Man, 49, in critical condition after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.

A call was made to 9-1-1 indicating that an individual had been injured, possibly by stabbing, at around 11:50 p.m. on Monday evening at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street West.

"When they arrived on the scene, police officers assisted a 49-year-old man with injuries to the upper body, possibly caused by a sharp object," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

He was taken to hospital, and authorities fear for his life.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators, assisted by a dog handler and a forensic identification technician, to analyze the scene and clarify the circumstances surrounding this event.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is continuing.