Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run

Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.

The 47-year-old victim is fighting for his life after he was sent to hospital in critical condition, according to Jean-Pierrre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service (SPVM).

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Réné-Lévesque Boulevard and Visitation Street.

The driver fled the scene after the collision and police had information he was in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood, Brabant said.

When they arrived, the driver was found on de la Lanaudière Street and arrested.

Police located the suspect's vehicle in Petit-Patrie and arrested the driver, a 42-year-old man. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The suspect, a 42-year-old man who is not known to police, is set to meet investigators Friday morning.

No charges have been laid in the investigation.